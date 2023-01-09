Wagga faces step to plate at softball nationals

The women's under 18 and men's under 19 softball national championships have begun in Perth, with four Wagga locals lining up in the ACT and NSW colours.
Todd Maiden and Jayden McDonald are facing each other as they play for ACT and NSW respectively.
McDonald was confident NSW would rise to the occasion ahead of the tournament and was proven correct with the side winning four of their first five games, including in an incredibly high scoring 17-15 game against Queensland.
Meanwhile Maiden and his ACT side had a slower start to the tournament, taking until their third game to get any scores on the board.
While McDonald trialled for NSW, Maiden had a different selection experience, being picked up from his regular weeknight competition in Canberra.
With a smaller talent pool to choose from, ACT also selected three players from other state lists.
With just five states and territories nominating for the men's competition, all teams had played each other by the end of day two.
Meanwhile in the women's competition, the addition of South Australia to the field extends their competition by 10 games.
From Wagga Taya Richards, Sophie Gooden, and Alex Maiden are playing for ACT.
Richards and Gooden play regular seasons in Canberra together for the Hurricanes, meanwhile Maiden is lining up for her third national championships in as many months.
The women's side had a stronger start to the championships than their male counterparts, but are also yet to make their debut win.
That isn't to say they haven't come close, with a painfully narrow loss to South Australia on day two of the competition.
After making a comeback from 7-2 down, the side was just unable to get an equalising run.
Alongside the local trio is Wagga softball stalwart, and former national player, Amanda Wheeler, who is coaching the ACT side.
Due to Wagga's proximity to Canberra and the ACT, it is common for players to play in representative sides for the territory.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
