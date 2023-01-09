Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes look to be without the services of Zac Hanrahan for the upcoming season with the young ruck looking to join the defence force.
Hanrahan joined at the Goannas at the beginning of the 2020 season with him playing for MCUE's under 17.5 team that year before making his first grade debut in 2021.
While still not 100 per cent sure what his plans were for the year ahead, Hanrahan expected that he would unfortunately have to depart the Goannas.
"I'm applying to get into the army," Hanrahan said.
"The process is taking a bit longer than I thought just with the couple of injuries that I had last year, but that's still going ahead at this stage.
"But if that doesn't work out I'm not sure what I'll do yet, but I'll probably move out of West Wyalong and find something different to do."
Last season was a difficult one for Hanrahan with him managing to play just the six games after two knee injuries hampered his season.
"It was hard when I was going to the games, because I just wanted to be out there," he said.
"Especially when we started winning a few games and it's hard to be away from that.
"But it made me push harder to get back to playing footy."
Despite having a shorter season than he would've liked, Hanrahan still thoroughly enjoyed 2022 with the Goannas finding some serious form in the back half of the season.
"It was good," he said.
"I just love playing football with the boys and everything about it was good."
While most likely on the move, Hanrahan hasn't entirely ruled out making a couple of appearances for the Goannas in the coming season if the stars align.
"It's a good club and probably the best one I've played at," he said.
"I've only played at a couple, but I enjoyed my time there probably more than the other clubs.
"I was talking to Rowey (Jeremy Rowe) after the season ended and I really wanted to play football again for Mango, but moving away would make it hard.
"But if I came back for a couple of weekends I'm more than happy to play for them if I'm available."
While joining Tom Keogh, Trent Castles, Nick Collins and Charlie Chambers in exiting the Goannas, Hanrahan was in the belief that MCUE would put the disappointment of last season behind them and be competitive in 2023.
"I reckon they will be good again," he said.
"We have got the new coach in and the footy he played last year was pretty good football.
"All the boys reckon they've got another crack at it even though we are losing a few."
Goannas co-coach Jeremy Rowe was thankful of the efforts of Hanrahan who made the commitment to play with MCUE despite living an hour and a half away.
"Zac is a great young talent and a very decent young man who showed terrific commitment to our club travelling from West Wyalong to train one night a week from 2020-22," Rowe said.
"He will be missed, but we appreciate his contribution and wish him well for the future."
