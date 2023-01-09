The Daily Advertiser

Young Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes ruck Zac Hanrahan is on the move from the Goannas with him hoping to join the defence force

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE will be without the services of Zac Hanrahan this season with the young ruck looking to join the defence force. Picture from MCUE Goannas

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes look to be without the services of Zac Hanrahan for the upcoming season with the young ruck looking to join the defence force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.