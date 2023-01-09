A pause in swimming lessons over lockdown and the pandemic has led to an "alarming" rise in kids not learning to swim, a Wagga swim instructor says.
As of January 7, 30 people have drowned in Australia this summer according to Royal Life Saving Australia (RLS) statistics.
While the number is still lower than the same time last year, Wagga Swim Hub owner and swim instructor Brad Kahlefeldt said there are more children in Wagga behind in swimming lessons.
"We had that lockdown in Wagga which I think was around four weeks and we saw a lot of children regress in their swimming," he said.
"There's a lot of kids - and it's quite alarming - who are around eight to 10 years old and they can't actually swim at all. We see that as quite common now."
According to RLS, the amount of kids enrolled in swimming lessons dropped by 25 per cent in 2021.
RLS Riverina regional manager Michael Dasey said the aquatic industry itself is also undergoing an employment crisis, making it even more difficult to run swimming lessons.
"If you haven't got people to teach the Learn to Swim program, you can't roll it out," he said. "The aquatic industry is struggling to get lifeguards on deck as well, that means pools need to reduce their opening hours."
Mr Kahlefeldt said he found the number of children who weren't comfortable at the pool, let alone the river or ocean "terrifying".
"There's a number of kids who just can't swim, and they're petrified as soon as they walk in to the pool complex," he said.
Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre manager Marc Geppert said the pool closures during the pandemic would have put many kids behind in their swimming ability.
"At that sort of five, six, seven age group where you're sort of introducing them to swimming and learning how to swim, I think those kids will definitely be disadvantaged," he said.
"It's the same right across all of community sport and leisure - you need those hours, you need the practice to get better."
Many swim schools, including Wagga Swim Hub and others in Wagga, offer swimming lessons for children as young as six months.
RLS said these sessions can help kids get used to being in the water, and familiarising them with putting their face in the water, blowing bubbles and other important skills.
They recommend enrolling children when they turn four into swimming classes.
In 2021, the NSW government launched the first lap voucher to help parents afford swimming lessons for their kids before school.
The $100 voucher can be redeemed by parents with children aged three to six who are not enrolled in school, but Mr Kahlefeldt believes not many people know about it.
"There should be no excuse not to do swimming, it's a life saving skill," he said.
"It's $100 every six months, they can download it with their other vouchers and they can use it towards swimming."
The state government's $100 active kids voucher can also be used for swimming lessons.
