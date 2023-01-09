The Daily Advertiser

'Alarming' rise in number of Wagga children who cannot swim, says instructor Brad Kahlefeldt

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 10 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:00am
Wagga Swim Hub owner Brad Kahlefeldt says there's been a rise in children who cannot swim in Wagga.

A pause in swimming lessons over lockdown and the pandemic has led to an "alarming" rise in kids not learning to swim, a Wagga swim instructor says.

