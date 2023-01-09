What began as the need for a sea change has turned into plans to travel the country for the Evans family, who will soon load into their new caravan, say goodbye to Wagga and hit the road.
Kate and Justin Evans started planning to travel Australia with their two children Sienna, 7, and Easton, 4, about 12 months ago, after deciding they needed a change of scenery.
They gave their employers eight months notice, listed their house of almost nine years for sale, and purchased a caravan.
"We started thinking we might move coastal and then we couldn't decide where we wanted to go," Mrs Evans said.
"So we thought maybe we get a van and just go everywhere and see if we can find somewhere we love."
The first stop is at the Australian Open in Melbourne, then the Evans will spend two-and-a-half months exploring Tasmania.
From there, they'll come back to Wagga, before heading north for winter.
"I've liked the idea of a sea change for a while, and then with the pandemic happening...we enjoyed just chilling out together. We thought we should do pretty well in a caravan," Mr Evans said.
"There's a fair bit you don't get to see when you're here in Wagga so I just look forward to seeing all that."
Australia is still experiencing a caravan boom, with more than 12.7 million trips recorded over the 2021-2022 financial year according to data from the National Visitors Survey.
At the end of 2021, there were more than 770,000 caravans and campervans registered in Australia.
Mrs Evans said long term travel was "in my blood", having done a similar trip with her parents when she was young
She was on the road for three and a half years.
"My mum and dad still live in their van, they've been on the road for 12 years," she said.
"It's kind of normal for me to go and do it. There's probably a bit more adjusting for Justin.
"It's a lot to learn, but I guess that's the beauty of it."
The family plans to travel Australia for at least 12 months.
You can follow the Evans family journey on Instagram under the username jkse_en_route
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
