Big win raises target for Kappy's Angel

Kappy's Angel stormed into Wagga trainer Gary Colvin's Country Championships calculations after bouncing back to winning ways.
After an unlucky seventh leading into Christmas, the five-year-old went on to win by over seven lengths at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last week.
It was a win that has Colvin now really considering a tilt at the Southern Districts Qualifier at Albury next month.
"I was devastated after that run but she bounced back good and won well," Colvin said.
"She is a chance of qualifying for the Championships so I will have to pick out a race and see where she goes next time.
"I haven't had a real good look but she will probably have to win another one to get her benchmark points up but I think she is worth having a crack with."
Kappy's Angel never found clear running two starts ago and looked to have plenty to offer.
However there were no traffic trouble this time around in The Daily Advertiser Class 1 Hcp - Heat Of The Rising Star (1300m) as she launched down the outside before going to win a dominant win.
Colvin was particularly pleased with how she finished off.
"She went really well and after last start when she was climbing in the air trying to get a run," he said.
"It looked bad as she got shuffled back to near last but there wasn't much between them.
"I didn't expect her to win so well but I thought she could win.
"To win like that made me really happy as I've always had it in the back of my mind she could be a Country Championships horse as I think she will get a strong 1400."
She now brings her record to two wins and two thirds from six starts.
Colvin won last season's qualifier with stable star Another One before going on to win the final at Randwick.
Another One went one better than last season and this time around Colvin has a number of runners looking to head in that direction.
"I've got Carnival Miss, who is probably my top chance, Sizzling Cat has been out for a while but has come back and is pretty high rated after being very good in the Highways," he said.
"It's what I'm aiming him for and with Dupride Star I will see how she comes up.
"We might have three or four."
Meanwhile Colvin will line up three chances at Albury on Tuesday.
He did accept with five runners but only Cellar Champ will take part in the 2023 Albury Racing Club Memberships Available Now Maiden Plate (1600m) with Side Cash and Sharp Pride both being scratched after both finished outside of the placings at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Fresh off his winning ride on Kappy's Angel, Jett Stanley will take the ride on Cellar Champ from barrier one.
Colvin also has the apprentice jockey aboard Jeddalet in the Carlton Draught Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Hcp (1600m) with Josh Richards to ride stablemate Bubbler in the same race.
