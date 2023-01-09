When he opened up his International Baccalaureate results, Daniel Tilahun's first instinct was that someone had made an error.
The Riverina Anglican College student scored 39.5 in the globally-recognised diploma, which is the equivalent of an ATAR of 97.1.
"I honestly thought it was a mistake. But it's pleasantly surprising and it feels good to know all my hard work has paid off," he said.
The 18-year-old is now planning to study medicine, with the University of New South Wales his top preference at this stage.
TRAC principal Geoff Marsh said the 20 students who completed the IB program last year have each received stellar results.
The top performing student was Sarah Siddiqui who received a perfect score of 45, which translates to an ATAR of 99.95.
"This is only our second year having a graduating IB diploma class and we're very excited about the results," Mr Marsh said.
"It's great for the students because they all worked very hard, but it's also great for the staff because it shows they know how to get those very capable students to the top."
The average score among TRAC's graduating IB cohort was 32, the equivalent of an 88 ATAR. The global average mark was 30.91.
TRAC is one of the only schools in regional NSW to offer the globally-recognised diploma, which pupils complete across years 11 and 12.
Students in the program study six subjects and three core components, with their final results recognised by both overseas and local universities.
Hugh Wright, 18, was "on the fence" for a long time about enrolling in the program, but after receiving his score of 37.25, which converts to a 94.9 ATAR, he is confident he made the right call.
"I really wasn't sure because I wasn't always academic and they always talk about the IB being this big academic thing," he said.
"But in reality it's more about the effort you put in and how well you think you can go. I think it was worth it in the end."
He now plans to take a gap year before studying either exercise science or medical science at university.
Mr Marsh said offering both the HSC and the IB was vital to giving students at TRAC access to the "highest possible education".
"From our perspective it means we have two very distinct pathways. Our students can choose to go through the HSC or the IB. They're both great programs, but it gives them a choice."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
