The Riverina Anglican College's graduating International Baccalaureate students celebrate stellar results

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:05pm
TRAC students Daniel Tilahun and Hugh Wright plan to use their impressive International Baccalaureate results to study medicine and exercise science respectively. Picture by Madeline Begley

When he opened up his International Baccalaureate results, Daniel Tilahun's first instinct was that someone had made an error.

