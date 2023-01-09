The Daily Advertiser

Kookaburras land in India

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:26pm, first published January 9 2023 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kookaburras squad landed in India late last week ahead of the 2023 hockey World Cup. Picture by Hockey Australia

Australia's men's hockey team, the Kookaburras, have landed in India ahead of the 2023 hockey World Cup set to begin on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.