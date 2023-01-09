Kookaburras land in India

Australia's men's hockey team, the Kookaburras, have landed in India ahead of the 2023 hockey World Cup set to begin on Friday.
Wagga-born athlete Dylan Martin has joined the 18-man squad for the trip as a travelling reserve.
Coach Colin Batch said that Martin was "unlucky" to have missed a spot in the playing group among strong competition.
Martin could still be called into the side if there is injury, however currently it is unlikely he will step on field.
The team had their first training run on Sunday evening at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium where they will play their first game against France on Friday.
Australia has won more men's World Cup medals than any other country and will be looking to add a fourth gold to their impressive haul.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
