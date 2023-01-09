The Daily Advertiser

Leeton United president Rod Harrison says everything is coming together for the Riverina Festival of Football being held this Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 9 2023
Leeton's Eric Gardner battles with Wanderers Ben Mavor during a trial game between the two sides last year. The two teams will be in action this weekend along with APIA Leichhardt FC and West Griffith. Picture by Les Smith

Leeton United president Rod Harrison is looking forward to this Saturday's Riverina Festival of Football which will see three of the Riverina's top sides face off against National NSW Premier League giant APIA Leichhardt FC.

