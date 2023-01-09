Leeton United president Rod Harrison is looking forward to this Saturday's Riverina Festival of Football which will see three of the Riverina's top sides face off against National NSW Premier League giant APIA Leichhardt FC.
Harrison was excited to be hosting the NPL giants as well as Wagga City Wanderers and West Griffith for the marquee event with him saying it has taken quite a bit of work to put the whole thing together this early in the year.
"It has been a while in the planning so we are really looking forward to it," Harrison said.
"It's a bit of a battle to get everyone organised for this so early in the season and I think APIA are the only one's that are really organised.
"I think they start their competition not long after they go back to Sydney, so they're in the full swing of things.
"It's a huge achievement to get a club of their calibre to come down and give us all a run for our money."
Entry is free with Harrison hopeful that upwards of 500 people will be in attendance with early ticket sales looking promising.
"It's funded by the NSW Government through their events campaign to get regional events up and running after Covid," he said.
"The tickers are free, but they ask you to buy a ticket online so they can get some feedback about the attendance.
"We've sold over 220 tickets and we are asking everyone to jump on and buy a ticket so the government knows that putting these events on in the country works.
"We are expecting upwards of 500 people and we have got full catering, there will be a bar facility, ice cream van and full canteen.
"It's shaping up to be a big weekend."
The event will also kick off pre-season for United with Harrison confident of them taking a strong squad to play on the day.
"We've been training and having a kick around since before Christmas," he said.
"Last week and this week we've really upped our training a bit more and hopefully this week we will finalise our squad of about 20 players."
Despite some hot conditions forecast for Saturday, Harrison was encouraging people to make the trip out with the men's games to start a bit later in the afternoon to avoid the heat.
"We encourage everyone to come and have a look," he said.
"It is a free event and there is plenty of food and drink on offer and hopefully the weather will be kind to us and not be too hot.
"We are playing the games a little bit later in the afternoon for the senior men and the junior games will kick off about 1:15pm.
"We've got flexibility so we can change the format around, but the plan is to kick off about 4pm for the senior games."
