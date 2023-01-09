The Daily Advertiser

Liberty petrol station designs tweaked after Transport for NSW raises concerns with Sturt Highway plan

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 10 2023 - 8:36am, first published 5:00am
Motorists leaving the proposed Liberty petrol station in East Wagga will no longer be able to turn right onto the highway. Picture by Madeline Begley

Designs for a new petrol station on the highway into Wagga have been tweaked, after concerns were raised by the state's road agency.

