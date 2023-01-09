Designs for a new petrol station on the highway into Wagga have been tweaked, after concerns were raised by the state's road agency.
Motorists leaving the proposed Liberty service station, planned for an East Wagga plot about two kilometres east of the CBD, will now only be able to turn left onto the Sturt Highway.
The amended development application, currently on public exhibition, removed plans for a right-turn lane at the site's exit following advice from Transport for NSW.
In a response to the initial development application, Transport for NSW stated the right-turn lane was not in accordance with design guides and there "not compliant and unsatisfactory".
"An amended compliant design is required to be submitted to enforce egress to left-turn only," the agency wrote.
MMJ Real Estate, who are managing the project on behalf of the land owners, have since updated the application to remove the right-turn lane and address other smaller issues.
Jessica Lauretti, a senior town planner with MMJ Real Estate, said it is hoped the revisions will resolve all the issues raised by the road agency.
"We trust that the above information is to council and Transport for NSW's satisfaction and will result in a supportive referral response to allow the development application proceed to a determination by approval," she wrote.
The development, expected to cost about $1.8 million, would be the 12th operational petrol station along the stretch of the Sturt Highway that passes through Wagga.
Up to 16 cars and four trucks will be able to fuel up at the site at any given time.
It is planned for the service station to operate 24/7, with the application stating it would be an "aesthetically pleasing and functional development" on underutilised land.
Planning documents also claim the business will "deliver additional services and facilities for residents and employees within the area".
The proposed Liberty petrol station is just 200 metres away from the site of a future $2.5 million Ampol service station, which received council approval in September 2022.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
