Rising Kooringal star Shaun Smith has enjoyed a very successful Bradman Cup campaign for Riverina with the young wicket-keeper being named the player of the competition.
Smith starred with the bat with him scoring four half-centuries in the seven rounds, highlighted by a career-high 154 against Central Coast.
After a disappointing campaign 12-months ago, Smith was glad to be able to make a contribution to the Riverina side.
"Yeah it was pretty good to get some runs after not really performing how I would've liked last year," Smith said.
"It was good to get a result as a team and make the grand final and get some time in the middle."
Riverina finished the competition in second place after going down to eventual champions Newcastle in the last game with Smith saying it was disappointing to finish the tournament with a loss.
"It would've been good to finish with a win," he said.
"We didn't lose any ODI's until the last day we only lost the T20's, so it's not the result we would've liked to have."
In addition to Smith, Colts teammate Eden Breust and Wagga City's Caleb Walker were also in the side with them putting in some equally great performances with Walker scoring 91 in their first game against Western.
"Eden bowled very well and had a few good game-changing spells," Smith said.
"Then Caleb just finished the games really well and got us over the board a few times as well with the bat."
Smith was back in action on Sunday lining up for Eastern Suburbs in the AW Green Shield with him enjoying the challenge of playing in the Sydney competition.
"It's really good to get outside of country cricket," he said.
"The first game I played in Sydney was the other day and it's just good to see what it's like in the city areas and play against some good talent.
"It's pretty much equivalent to Bradman Cup, but there's 20 teams and it's good to play against some new people and see their perspective and how they go about playing."
Smith joins fellow Wagga Cricket products Blake Harper, Jake Scott and Walker in playing in the Sydney competition with him hopeful of playing in the PG Shield next year while also juggling commitments with the Colts.
It has been a great start to the one-day season for Kooringal with them entering the break at 3-0 giving them their best start in a number of years.
"I think it's the first time in five years we've started by winning our first game and then ended up undefeated at the break," Smith said.
"The last two season's we've always been chasing our tails at the end trying to making finals, so it was good to get off to a good start."
After such a strong start to the season, Smith was hopeful the Colts could keep the momentum rolling and turn it into a grand final appearance.
"I think this year we have a good feeling around the club and hopefully we can go the whole way," he said.
