Kooringal young gun Shaun Smith has starred for Riverina at the Bradman Cup being named the player of the competition

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 8 2023 - 7:45pm
Shaun Smith was named as player of the competition after a stellar series for Riverina. Picture from Country Cricket NSW

Rising Kooringal star Shaun Smith has enjoyed a very successful Bradman Cup campaign for Riverina with the young wicket-keeper being named the player of the competition.

