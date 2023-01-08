After 12 months of preparation there were no celebrations for Titus Madeley after coming off his bike in the 2023 National Road Championships in Victoria.
The 16-year-old broke his shoulder in two places after coming off his bike travelling over potholes.
"We come up, come over the hill and then literally 50 metres in front of us, we can see the next group, so we're just chasing super quick at this point and we've come up to the top of the hill," Madeley said.
"I was just going to follow the bunch and put my head down into it but there was a left hand corner going into a right hand corner, so I've hugged the right corner super tight because we're going sort of 45-50k an hour at this point, and right there in front of me, were just a bunch of potholes and there was shadows colouring it so I couldn't actually see it, and it's just shaking shaking my bike and it's just slid out from under me."
Not immediately knowing the severity of his injury, Madeley said he hasn't been using pain relief.
"We ran around to a couple medical centres and then we ended up at hospital. We stayed at the hospital for about six hours while they checked me out and did the scans, seeing if I need surgery which thankfully they said I didn't," he said.
Madeley had spent the past 12 months preparing for this race and will miss the remaining races of the season while healing.
While he is disappointed to not have been able to complete the race, he's already set his sights on 2024.
"I was looking for good place to finish, I was looking roughly top 20 to finish, as long as we caught that bunch in front of us, which we were going to do," he said.
"And that's why I was really annoyed because I travelled down there myself, paid for everything by myself and for it to end that way, so suddenly, was pretty bad."
Madeley said it will be at least 2-months before he is given the clear to start riding again.
Finishing school at the end of 2022, he said he'll be working full time in cycling and focusing on how he can get back on his bike.
Meanwhile, local senior rider Myles Stewart came 12th in the elite men's criterium race.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
