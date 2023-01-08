Unfortunately for Wagga hockey player Adam McClelland, it wasn't fourteenth time lucky for ACT after losing to NSW again at the indoor hockey national championships in Brisbane on Saturday.
ACT went down 3-1, but McClelland said a last minute goal made the scoreline look greater than it was.
"It was 2-1 and a half time and then the game finished 3-1 and that was only because they had scored in the last 15 seconds to make it that," McClelland said.
"We were trying to hardest to get that equaliser, so we kind of pressed everyone up and they go one through."
After two years away from the indoor game, McClelland rejoined the competition with a new team.
"For me it was a bit different because obviously being in Wagga and playing ACT, I got lucky. I had a few guys that were in the team that I knew and I sort of just messaged them and was just like, I'm keen on playing if you have a spot," McClelland said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Just a week later and the well experienced player was offered a spot on the team.
He travelled to Canberra several times in the lead up to the tournament before heading back to his home state early before competition began on January 3.
"I went up to Brisbane for Christmas and New Years with the family and then everyone arrived on the second and we had another training session as a full squad," he said.
With players also coming into the team from Perth, based there for field hockey, it wasn't until the day before their first game the whole squad came together.
Despite a long resume of high performance experience, McClelland said it was still reassuring to know he had friends on the side ahead of the tournament.
"It's nice, a little bit easier to slide in, but I mean the whole team were very receptive of me being a part of the team, they welcomed me and and they make me feel part of the team very quickly," he said.
"So that was always a good start and we had a few values that we wanted to abide by for the week and mateship was one of them."
Originally from Queensland, McClelland had looked forward to his game against his home state all week, and after a fantastic comeback from the ACT side, the game ended in a 7-all draw.
"Considering that Queensland were leading seven-four with probably four minutes to go, to come back and draw was pretty good. The ground definitely would have been on the edge of that say that last five minutes," he said.
Feeling a bit rusty in the smaller, faster format during the first few games, McClelland quickly found his feet again and said he was happy with his performance overall. In previous championships he had not been past the bronze medal match, so while everyone was looking for the gold medal win, he was stoked to just be there.
With friends from across the country coming to compete, McClelland said they had a few jokes about his colours.
"They said they're not used to seeing me in an ACT uniform, but I can't do anything about that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.