Riverina Australian Rules legend Pat Adams is being remembered as a talented sportsman who excelled in just about everything he turned his hand to.
Adams passed away peacefully aged 85 in Temora on December 21st.
Named at the half-forward flank in the The Rock-Yerong Creek's Team of the 20th Century Adams was a talented all-rounder who played in 14 grand finals across Australian Rules and rugby league that resulted in 11 premiership wins.
In addition to his success across the two football codes, Adams was also a very talented tennis player while also being quite successful in bowls following his football career.
Pat's brother Bruce said that his older brother was an absolute fanatic when it came to sport with him finding success in whatever he attempted.
"He loved sport," Bruce said.
"Across the board, he was a very good tennis player and won district championships and he also did a bit of running.
"He won the Dubbo Gift when he was living in Goulburn, he went across and competed in that."
Adams running exploits would see him selected to run the 1956 Olympic Torch for the Melbourne games in a stretch between The Rock and Yerong Creek.
But football is where Pat really excelled with him having an outstanding 23-year career that started with Yerong Creek in 1954 and finished at Temora in 1976.
Adams first grand final win would come at Cooma in 1958 which would be closely followed by another pair of premierships at Goulburn Workers in 1960-61.
Making the move back to the Riverina in 1962, Adams played Australian Rules for Culcairn while also playing reserve grade rugby league for Gerogery which resulted in another three premierships for Pat.
Adams took on his first coaching position at Burrumbuttock in 1964, with him then taking on the role as captain-coach at Walla Walla from 1965-67.
Adams would lead Walla Walla to back-to-back premierships in 1965-66 before they were defeated in preliminary final in 1967.
He then took on an assistant coaching role at Culcairn in 1968 that resulted in a final premiership with him then having stints at The Rock (1969-1970 & 1973-1974) and Henty (1971-72) before making the move to Temora where he finished his playing career at age 39 coaching the lower grade side.
He also represented the Hume and Farrer League's an astonishing 12 times between 1962-1974 with him only missing 1968 because he was considered too old.
After having a seriously long achievements list it can be hard to pick out highlights with Bruce believing that the pair of premierships at Walla Walla was something that Pat was always very proud of.
"I believe that Walla team he had in 1965 was the best team that I saw him play in," he said.
"He had some North Albury players and he took a couple of players from Culcairn with them that were very strong footballers.
"To win two premierships with a team like that was a great effort."
While Bruce being nine years younger than his older brother never got to play alongside Pat, he was able to at least watch him compete.
"I saw him play a lot of football, because I was living in Junee for a while," he said.
"Especially while he was with Culcairn and Walla, he just loved football and he loved sport, but he was very competitive."
A great example of Adams competitive nature comes post his football career with him picking up bowls after his older brother found success at Yerong Creek.
"My eldest brother won the bowls championship at Yerong Creek," Bruce said.
"He won about 10 years in a row, so Pat decided to take it up and starting playing it and won it the next year.
"But that was what he was like, he was a natural in sport."
Adams funeral is being held this Saturday in Temora with his family hoping to give the sporting legend one final trip through the town he so dearly loved.
