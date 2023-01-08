The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Australian Rules legend Pat Adams is being remembered as a talented sportsman who played in 11 premierships in a career that spanned 23 years

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 8 2023 - 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Adams pictured with late wife Fay, is being remembered as a talented sportsman who was successful in whatever he turned his hand to. Picture supplied

Riverina Australian Rules legend Pat Adams is being remembered as a talented sportsman who excelled in just about everything he turned his hand to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.