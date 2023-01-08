Wagga walker Hannah Mison has continued in strong form with a top 20 finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour silver label Supernova #1 in Canberra on Friday.
The 21-year-old finished 15th in the 10,000 metre race with a personal best time of 48:55.84.
Mison finished just five minutes behind race favourite and eventual winner fellow Australian Jemima Montag.
In the past 12 months Mison has knocked more than 10 minutes off her personal best, including a first place finish in round 6 of the Treloar Shield in November.
In November Mison competed locally at Wagga-Koorignal Little Athletics Club's carnival, smashing their 1500 metre race walk record.
With Supernova #2 and the Australian Racewalk Championships scheduled for February, some of the top racewalkers from across the globe will remain in Australia for the next six weeks, participating in a study by Australian racewalking Olympian, trainer, and researcher Brent Vallance.
"We have an outstanding history in the event of walks. Since Athens through to the last Olympics, we have the second most medals behind China in race walking. We are a nation that has produced seven Olympic medals from four different walkers across four Olympic cycles, and athletes want to come here," Vallance said.
Seven Australians finished in the top 20, including 19-year-old Olivia Sandery who backed up a fourth place performance at the world under 20 championships with a fourth place finish in the opens in Canberra.
In the men's competition, the Australians dominated, with just two international athletes cracking the top 14.
Race favourite Declan Tingay crossed the line first, just 23 seconds ahead of fellow Australian Rhydian Cowley, with a time of 39:23.98.
The Supernova #2 event will run on February 2, in Canberra.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
