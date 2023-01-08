The Daily Advertiser

Mison makes top 20 at Supernova #1 event

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 8 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racewalker Hannah Mison has knocked off 10 minutes from her 10,000m race time in the past 12 months. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga walker Hannah Mison has continued in strong form with a top 20 finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour silver label Supernova #1 in Canberra on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.