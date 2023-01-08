Residents flocked to Lake Albert on the weekend to escape the blistering sun as the first of a predicted heatwave arrived in Wagga.
Ladysmith's Chloe Perryman and Ashlee Oakman took their kayaks to Lake Albert yesterday, arriving shortly before the temperature rose to 29 degrees by the afternoon, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The paddling pair received the kayaks for Christmas and spent the weekend taking advantage of the warmer weather and zipping around Old Man Creek and the lake.
But with temperatures set to rise dramatically from Monday, residents looking to spend time outdoors are being urged to keep hydrated.
Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse is warning residents of the hotter days to come.
"It is going to be quite warm and it is one of those ones where we have had a little bit of heat but not much and so it''s not something we're necessarily used to," she said.
"We will also be having higher overnight temperatures," Mrs Woodhouse said.
Severe thunderstorms are also possible for Wagga during the middle of the week and into the weekend. "We are expecting a trough of low pressure over Western NSW to develop during the middle of the week also possible for Wagga," Mrs Woodhouse said.
"The other thing to be aware of is we are looking at high fire danger ratings over the next few days."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
