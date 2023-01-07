The Daily Advertiser

Plan to make Murray cod $100m sector to compete with Barramundi

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:11pm, first published January 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industry insiders say Murray cod is the sleeping giant of Australian aquaculture and the $100-million plan will make it compete with barramundi.

AGRIFUTURES has ambitions to grow the Murray cod sector to a $100-million aquaculture industry by 2050, with the hopes that one day it will compete with barramundi as Australia's freshwater fish of choice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.