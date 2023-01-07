The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Beach Riverside Precinct popular choice for New Year's Day relaxation

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 8 2023 - 5:03pm, first published January 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents and road trippers took full advantage of the warm weather and the New Year's Day public holiday last week and spent some time at the Wagga Beach Riverside Precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.