Residents and road trippers took full advantage of the warm weather and the New Year's Day public holiday last week and spent some time at the Wagga Beach Riverside Precinct.
Some used the Monday off to go for a dip in the Murrumbidgee River, other got active, and others decided to just soak up the atmosphere.
Both Christmas and New Year's Day this festive season fell on a weekend, which gave holiday goers three extra days off.
A week later, Wagga CBD is still bustling with tourists in town visiting family, many making their way to the shops as well as making the most of the river.
