A Walla man who lost everything he owns in a fire says he has been buoyed by the support of those in the region since the ordeal.
Bevin Wenke's shed on his family farm erupted in flames on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Wenke and his fiancee, Jillian Nolan, had noticed a burning smell.
When he had a look, he noticed flames that were two or three metres high and knew there would be nothing he could to do save the property, which was uninsured.
The couple had been living in the shed and had all of their belongings inside, including building materials for a new home being built.
Farming equipment, including a harvester, was also destroyed along with clothes, personal items, and photographs.
Another shed built by Mr Wenke with his late father was also destroyed.
"It's been a huge loss," he said.
"Fortunately there have been wonderful people who have come to help us since the fire.
"We were put up in a motel and now we're living in a farmhouse thanks to some generous people who have been able to help us out.
"We're really thankful for the local people for all of their generosity, and to the fire crews who were there.
"We want to get back on track again."
Mr Wenke said recently installed solar panels were the cause.
He said "every single item you would have in a house, down to a toothbrush or comb" had been destroyed.
"We were literally just left standing with the clothes we had on," Mr Wenke said.
"There's just nothing left."
The pair had been due to get married on March 5.
They remain hopeful they can still tie the knot, despite rings and other items bought for the ceremony being lost.
Mr Wenke said he was grateful for any donations being made.
"We've got high hopes of getting on with life," he said.
"Hopefully we'll get back there and be able to put another home on there in time.
"It will largely depend on remuneration, if that's possible.
"We know there is a bright future ahead of us."
Dozens of emergency workers had attended the incident, including after the fire was controlled.
Firefighters had travelled from as far as Howlong to assist.
Rural Fire Service district operations officer Reynir Potter said all agencies had worked well at the scene, with crews leaving by 1pm on Wednesday.
Mr Potter said grass in the region was up to 85 per cent cured and said there was further hot weather forecast.
"We encourage people to do everything they can to prepare their properties, with information available on the RFS website," he said.
