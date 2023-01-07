The Daily Advertiser

Snowy Valleys, Gundagai mayors reflect on flood damage done to communities

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 8 2023 - 6:41pm, first published January 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
View from South Gundagai lookout in November. Photo coutesy John Stanfield

When severe storms lashed the Snowy Valleys region on November 1, the main street of Adelong itself turned into a river.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.