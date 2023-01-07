When severe storms lashed the Snowy Valleys region on November 1, the main street of Adelong itself turned into a river.
At 1.20am, the State Emergency Service told Tumut and Selwyn Street residents to evacuate immediately as Adelong Creek swelled rapidly after some areas of the catchment received up to 60mm of rain.
Thankfully, no one was injured, nor were houses inundated, but a big cleanup job along the main street was uncovered in the aftermath.
"There are still areas that need to be addressed," Snowy Valleys Mayor Ian Chaffey said.
"There's still some work that needs to be done on the Adelong Creek frontage and there's still some fencing on properties that needs to be done."
Cr Chaffey said a major factor in the rapid deluge was caused by a lack of tree coverage higher in the catchment. The Black Summer bushfires had torn through large sections of the Snowy Mountains, leaving little in their wake.
"There was nothing there to retain the water," Cr Chaffey said.
"And the volume of water that was going down the Tumut River was because Talbingo and Blowering dams were so full."
During the same deluge, visitors at Tumut's riverside caravan park were ordered to evacuate at 7am.
Some campers travelled down the road to Adelong's Golden Gully Caravan Park, located on slightly higher ground and safe from damaging floodwaters.
"We had a couple of vans show up about midnight," manager Brett Maher said.
To the north, Gundagai experienced the worst flood in 30 years.
The Murrumbidgee River peaked there at 9.77 metres on November 3, but over the course of the previous floods, the golf course was inundated multiple times.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Mayor Abb McAlister said it was lucky only the river flats were inundated, with the town itself safe from floodwater.
"The first two floods weren't too severe, but the third flood hung around for a while and killed a lot of pasture," he said.
"The major infrastructure issues was the riverside caravan park - but they've come back stronger."
Cr McAlister said the major cost for the town would be cleaning up community infrastructure like roads, and sports ovals. For facilities like the golf club and the racetrack he said it was "all hands on deck" early on.
"It's just the mess it leaves - five or six days before the races, there was still water on the track," he said.
"But another metre and it certainly would have been in houses."
Several people had to be rescued by SES crews as well. A man in his 80s was saved from his car after he attempted to drive through floodwaters on Nangus Road.
In a separate incident, a man in his 20s was stranded on an island of higher ground at Jugiong for two days.
As Cr Chaffey said, there is still work to be done, but he wants governments, emergency agencies and communities to begin looking at how we can better mitigate flooding like this from happening again.
"We as Australians need to realise that these natural disasters are going to increase in severity levels and we need to ensure any new constructions are well out of flood levels," he said.
"Surely we've matured as a nation to say 'lesson learnt'."
