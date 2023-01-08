Matthew Harris hopes one will be his lucky number on Monday.
The Junee trainer-driver lines up three chances at Riverina Paceway and all three will sport the number one saddlecloth.
The red rug is what he follows in greyhound racing and hopes it will be a good omen on Monday.
"I do like it for the greyhounds but they are only average horses," Harris said.
"One is on drawn on wins so she had to draw there, another is dollars last five so I did hang onto them a little bit seeing these races to give them their best chance to draw, but it is unusual they have all drawn one.
"They will need it though."
However they won't all start from barrier one.
After Rich List caused a false start in only his second race appearance on Friday he will still be wearing number one but will start on the outside of the front row.
He finished fifth after getting the start right on the second attempt.
"He doesn't try real hard which is disappointing and he's green but it is hard with young horses now," Harris said.
"Once upon a trike there was a bigger pool and these horses are inexperienced.
"They are as good as I can get them, I've trialled them but the horses they are racing against are hard and seasoned horses and it's just hard.
"I like to be competitive when I take them and the other alternative is to poke around and try to educate when you go, but I like to have them wound up pretty well when I start them.
"Their ability is limited, they will win races but they are going to take a few goes."
Harris doesn't believe there is much between his two debutants, My Defence and Somebodys Girl.
The first of eight races is at 1.34pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
