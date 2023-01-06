Blake Micallef made an immediate impact on his return from holidays.
Ducking off to Coolangatta for a quick break, the Young reinsman returned to action with a winning double at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Just hours after returning home, Micallef combined with Marulan trainer Dean Atkinson to score with Dragon Tattoo.
He then made it an early double as Bundle Of Notes proved too good in a busy finish for Victorian trainer Don Rudd.
After a break following his best season to date, Micallef was happy to pick things right back up.
"We actually only got home at 7 o'clock (Thursday) night so it is good to get back out there and get a double," Micallef said.
"It makes the day worth it."
READ MORE
Dragon Tattoo put on a dominant display after finding the front from a wide draw.
From there he was able to dictate terms before going on to score in impressive fashion.
Micallef was impressed with the 14.9-metre win.
"It went really good the week before even when it did a few things wrong," he said.
"Looking at this week if it did everything right I thought it would be very hard to beat.
"I was a little bit nervous once the false start occurred but to it's credit it paced through it, did everything write and was too good in the end."
Micallef was then able to out Bundle Of Notes in behind the leader early despite starting from barrier seven.
From there the five-year-old was able to capitalise after being afforded the run of the race.
"Every time I've driven him he's just gets better so I wasn't afraid to put him into it this week," Micallef said.
"We were lucky enough to get a nice little cart along behind the leader and he showed a good turn of sprint to get over the top of them."
Bundle Of Notes went on to defeat Weman Macha by 2.5 metres.
Micallef drove 81 winners last season, nine more than his previous best set in 2021.
He's looking to continue that trend in 2023.
"I always wanted to reach last year's goal and then to better it was the cherry on top," Micallef said.
"Eighty one is a big number to chase down but I'm getting a lot of great opportunities from the trainers and I can't thank them enough.
"Hopefully it all continues into this season."
Micallef is looking to add to his run with seven drives at Wagga on Monday.
Meanwhile Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt also scored a winning double with Loubowski winning on his Australian debut before Blazing Banner made it three wins from his last four starts.
Leeton's Michael Boots is involved in the ownership of both former Kiwis.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.