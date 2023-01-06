The Daily Advertiser

Blake Micallef straight back to winning ways

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Fourteen just holds off Gracie Taltoa to make it back-to-back wins for Hellen Scott at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Blake Micallef made an immediate impact on his return from holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.