NSW take out 2023 Gilley's Shield

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga's Montana Kearnes in action for NSW during the 2023 open women's national championships. Picture by Softball NSW

NSW's open women's softball team have shown they can go all the way at the 2023 Gilley's Shield, recovering form last year's grand final loss with an outstanding 7-0 win over Queensland to take out the championships.

