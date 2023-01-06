NSW's open women's softball team have shown they can go all the way at the 2023 Gilley's Shield, recovering form last year's grand final loss with an outstanding 7-0 win over Queensland to take out the championships.
The side lost just one game during the national championships, going down to reigning shield holders South Australia on day three of competition.
This year's championships, held in South Australia, featured ten Olympians representing their home states, with an impressive seven stepping into the NSW side.
Alongside them was local Montana Kearnes, who has carved out a comfortable position for herself within NSW representative teams.
Kearnes had a strong tournament, scoring in nearly every game, including in NSW's grand final victory on Friday afternoon.
This is NSW's 23rd Gilley's Shield win and makes NSW the most successful state in the Open Women's National Championship's 75-year-long history.
Also competing at the championships was local junior Alex Maiden, who at just 16-years-old has competed in both the under 23 and open's national championships in the past month.
Maiden played in several games during ACT's campaign and scored in their only win, against Victoria on day four of competition.
The duo played each other on day three, when NSW dominated over ACT in an 8-1 win. NSW had not let their opponents score in the championships until their loss to SA earlier that day.
Now, alongside a handful of Wagga athletes, Maiden will turn her focus to the girls under 18's championships to begin in Perth on Saturday, January 7.
Also beginning on the same day in Perth is the boys under 19 championships.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
