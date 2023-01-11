As many towns across the Riverina deal with the after effects of last year's flooding, Temora is staring at a $6.5 million roads bill.
Temora was affected by the severe weather system which hit the region in late October and flash flooding caused a number of roads in the area to lift and disintegrate.
Temora mayor Rick Firman said the town's unsealed and sealed road was "affected significantly".
With wet conditions in both 2021 and 2022 his shire is looking at a huge repair cost. Cr Firman said some areas of the township have copped 1000mm of rain in 2022, more than double a normal year's rainfall.
"We're up to about $6.5 million of road damage collectively," he said.
"Now, we're grateful we've had some initial assistance from the state government with that potholes fund, which we received $460-some-thousand ... it's a good start.
"There's going to be a significant shortfall of dollars ... we'd also like to think the federal government would match what the state is doing as well. This is unprecedented."
Roads in areas such as Narrandera and Grenfell are still "pretty terrible" and local farmers are suffering with damage to unsealed roads in particular, Cr Firman said.
"If we can't get the cash from federal or state, we'll have to have a serious hard look at whether we have to borrow funds ... and that's really the only other option we have," he said.
While his town was hit with flash-flooding, he feels lucky that no homes or businesses were inundated. But farmers were hard hit.
"Thank heavens we didn't ... but just talking to cockys about some of their crops, north of the shire, east of the shire, crops were underwater. It just breaks your heart.
"Then you had others, south and south-west of the shire who had a great harvest."
A retention dam "greatly assisted" the township to "a reasonable extent", Cr Firman said, and when talking to other mayors in NSW, he feels comparatively lucky.
"We had some flash flooding in all different parts of the shire ... but we're so mindful that when you listen and talk to other councils across the state in other regional rural areas ... it's very heart-wrenching stuff.
And when he thinks of the tragedy involving traveller William Swiggs, he realises how things can go terribly wrong in these natural disasters. The 89-year-old's body was found inside a flooded vehicle at Barmedman in December, two months after he was reported missing.
"It leaves a sick feeling in your stomach when you see those tragedies occur," Cr Firman said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
