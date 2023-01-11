The Daily Advertiser
Left in the Wake

Temora mayor Rick Firman said the shire faces a huge repair bill if more government funding isn't forthcoming

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 7:00am
As many towns across the Riverina deal with the after effects of last year's flooding, Temora is staring at a $6.5 million roads bill.









Local News

