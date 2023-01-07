The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga residents still on alert after homes come close to inundation by 2022 floods

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 8 2023 - 7:24pm, first published January 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding inundates Henry Street off Hampden Avenue. Picture by Taylor Dodge

It's been just over a month since the Murrumbidgee River swelled beyond it's banks, inundating low-lying Wagga properties and devastating other parts of the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.