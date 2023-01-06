The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Ice, Collins Booksellers, retailers still busy as tourists stick around in Wagga in the new year

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Riverina Ice employees Mitch Meyers, Jack McKelvie and Paul Lockley have been restocking ice as quickly as possible as it flies out of the coolroom. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

The hot weather forecast next week has the team at Riverina Ice run off their feet once again, as retailers in the CBD welcome an unexpected post-holiday rush.

