The hot weather forecast next week has the team at Riverina Ice run off their feet once again, as retailers in the CBD welcome an unexpected post-holiday rush.
Supplying ice to the region's bottle-shop service stations, Riverina Ice co-owner Krista Bowkett said after New Year's Eve, the company begins to stockpile supplies for Australia Day.
But this year, the need for ice has not stopped, with Wagga forecast to undergo another heatwave from next Monday.
"We've had 10 days of crazy from December 23 to January 3, then we normally have a bit of a longer period off because everyone's going back to work and they finish their holidays and everything," Mrs Bowkett said.
"With the heat arriving next week, that changes things a lot, so we're going to be working hard to make sure we can fill up our freezers again."
The Bureau of Meteorology predict the mercury in Wagga is set to soar to 35 degrees on Monday, and hover around the mid-thirties all week.
Mrs Bowkett said before Christmas, they had 84 pallets of ice in their cool room. That number has since dropped to 15 after the holidays.
"We will probably need to go back up to 60 or 70 pallets easy [before Australia Day] and they will dimish very quickly over that seven day period," she said.
"Then we'll be back trying to stock up again leading up to sporting events for the community in February."
On Baylis Street, retailers are enjoying a rush of tourists visiting family in Wagga.
Collins Booksellers store manager Melissa Fettore said the main street was still bustling.
"This Christmas has been fantastic, we've noticed that the streets are still really busy," she said.
"Everybody's really happy to be out and about - I think it's a lot of tourists but I think they all have a connection to Wagga."
All Things Country owner Lynn Nielsen said she had also noticed an uptick of tourists visiting the store, instead of local customers.
"All the locals are on holiday still, they're down the coast with the kids," she said.
"The tourists come from Sydney and they don't have anything like that up there so they come in and buy a pair of boots."
Ms Nielsen said the store's Christmas trade was down by 30 per cent compared to 2021, which she attributes to many people travelling for the first time since COVID.
She said she's hoping for a more stable year of trade from 2023.
