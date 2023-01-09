The Daily Advertiser

Two months after once in a generation flood hit their town, Cootamundra still counting the cost of a natural disaster

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
January 9 2023 - 5:00pm
75mm of rain hit an already soaked catchment in late October, causing once in a generation flash flooding along the Jindalee and Muttama creeks. Picture by Conor Burke

A little over two months on from the one-in-100 year floods that ripped through their town, the people of Cootamundra are slowly getting back on their feet.

