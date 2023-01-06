An impressive 12 Wagga Futsal juniors will travel to Melbourne next week to compete in the national championships.
Alex English, Lachlan Davis, Jireh Sutton, Kade Lyons, Raaid Mabhub, Mikayla Blake, Madeline Angel, Ella Barrell, Bree Lyons, Amelia Walker, and Perri Nash were named in NSW Country teams, while Grace Cooper was nabbed by ACT after being unable to attend NSW trials.
"I was sick while the NSW Country trial was on, so I ended up going and I trialled for the ACT, and I was lucky enough to get in," Cooper said.
She'll play directly against friend Angel, who said she isn't feeling too excited about facing Cooper in Melbourne. "No, I'm not looking forward to it, because she's good," Angel said.
Lyons is the only local in his age group to be travelling to Melbourne, and had his first training session with his side last week.
"We had a training session the other day in Sydney, it was pretty good, it was very intense, and I met a few new people which was good," Lyons said.
Meeting with his team ahead of the tournament Lyons said it helped ease nerves and build chemistry.
For Nash, Walker, and Barrell, chemistry is coming naturally as they're all on the same team. "It's good to have people you know on your team because it helps build chemistry and teamwork, it helps you perform better on the field and communicate more," Nash said.
Barrell agreed and said it is good to have an idea how her teammates play. "You know each other and what you do," she said.
In her first nationals, Walker said it was definitely less nerve wracking to have people she knows alongside her.
Blake is the only girl from Wagga on her team and said she's excited to have her first nationals experience. "I'm a little bit nervous, but excited as well. It'll be good to meet some new girls," Blake said.
Like many futsal players, Davis plays the sport through summer to help improve soccer skills, but he enjoys the faster pace of futsal.
"There's a lot more movement, talking, passing the ball around, I like the movement and learning where to be all the time," Davis said.
Wagga will also be represented by Gary Lyons and Wagga Futsal president Sam Gray, who will each be coaching at the tournament.
Gray said he's proud to see so many young players stepping into the representative squads.
"These kids display real courage in stepping up to play at the national level, so for us as an organisation, we're pretty impressed with them and having Gary coaching as well, having two coaches from our centre coaching at Nationals is quite a big thing," Gray said.
Teams see significant improvements throughout the tournament and Gray said he hopes that those participating will make the most of playing against new players and learning from new coaches.
"You can see how much they learn," Gray said.
"So, it's good from a player and coach perspective, the learning comes out, and we just ask the kids that when they're there, bring one thing back with you from the competitions, you don't keep what you learn to yourself, share it with your teammates."
The Futsal National Championships begin on January 9 in Melbourne.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
