Riverglade Oval change rooms, Adelong Alive Museum renovations locked in as NSW govt rolls out grants

Updated January 6 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Andrianna Benjamin, the Nationals candidate for Wagga, have announced $800,000 will be spent on new change rooms and general upgrades at Tumut's Riverglade Oval. Picture supplied

Athletes and historians alike will benefit from the latest round of state grants being dished out in the Snowy Valleys, with major upgrades lined up for both a Tumut sports oval and an Adelong museum.

