Athletes and historians alike will benefit from the latest round of state grants being dished out in the Snowy Valleys, with major upgrades lined up for both a Tumut sports oval and an Adelong museum.
Continuing his campaign across the Riverina, Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced $800,000 will be spent on new home and away change rooms, accessible toilets, an upgraded canteen and a first aid room at the Riverglade Oval in Tumut.
The refurbished facilities aim to ensure both male and female teams can participate in games held at the oval, while also improving the game day experience for supporters.
"Sports clubs are the beating hearts of our communities," Mr Toole said.
"[These upgrades] will give Tumut more space to host sporting competitions, reducing current congestion at other local fields and delivering an upgraded space for local teams to go out and enjoy the sports they love with entire community."
The state government has also committed $147,800 towards renovations to the volunteer-run Adelong Alive museum.
Works will include repairs to the exterior brickwork, repainting, lighting and a brand new gallery space to help the building better tell the stories of Adelong's history.
"Volunteer-run and led museums like Adelong Alive are the cultural hub of storytelling, keeping the vibrant history of the region alive for both community and visitors," Mr Toole said.
The Deputy Premier has spent the week travelling across the Riverina to announce successful applications from the fifth round of the state government's Stronger Country Communities fund, which is targeting local community and sporting infrastructure projects.
