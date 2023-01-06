Rocket Tiger has only raced once in nearly two years since his Golden Slipper performance but a winning trial performance has connections confident he's back to his best.
The group two and three placegetter went on to run a credible 10th in the 2021 Golden Slipper, becoming the first Wagga horse to run in the two-year-old feature in the process, hasn't raced since a sixth at Flemintgon last March.
While a hairline fracture to his shoulder after the Slipper saw him forced off the scene for almost 12 months, injury wasn't behind his latest absence.
Instead Wagga trainer Scott Spackman just didn't think he had come back right mentally and after consultation with owner Noel Penfold elected to give the four-year-old a chance to refresh.
READ MORE
Spackman is very pleased he did.
"He hurt his shoulder, we got him back, went through all the protocols to get him back, took him to Flemington where he ran a bottler," Spackman said.
"We had a discussion after the Flemington run thinking about going to the (Wagga) Town Plate but I said to Noel he's a bit sour on the job as he had four weeks in the paddock for that 12-month period so we decided to give him a good break, let him be a horse and lucky we didn't bring him back as it was that wet, it was terrible weather and it did him a world of good.
"I'm very blessed to have patient owners who decided to do what we needed to do.
"We had to do the right thing by him."
Rocket Tiger was able to hold off last start Moonee Valley winner Boss Lady Rocks by almost a length in a trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Spackman was happy with his efforts.
"I'm totally rapt with the horse, I think he's back to his best," he said.
Spackman is eyeing off a city return later in the month with thought being given to a Kosciuszko campaign.
"If we want to stretch him out to 1400 I've got no doubt in my mind we can do it but whether we decide to go down that path is another thing," he said.
The Country Championships is another option for Spackman to consider but the distance is a query.
"We've got to really look after this horse as you don't get horses like him every day of the week," he said.
"There are big money races out there for him and it doesn't necessarily have to be a Country Championships even though it is on your doorstep."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.