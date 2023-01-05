The Daily Advertiser
Court

Returned Islamic State fighter wife Mariam Raad, arrested in Young, due to face court

By Farid Farid
Updated January 6 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The AFP and NSW Police's Joint Counter Terrorism Team arrested Raad after search warrants were executed in Young and Parklea. Picture from Shutterstock

A NSW woman who was repatriated to Australia from a Syrian refugee camp is due to face court after being charged with entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under the control of Islamic State.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.