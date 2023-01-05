Participator's winning return a relief for Donnelly

Tim Donnelly hopes Participator's Country Championships tilt is back on track at success on his home track.
Participator bounced back to winning ways at Murrumbidgee Turf on Thursday.
After bursting on to the scene with two wins and two close up efforts in Highway Handicaps, the four-year-old had failed to beat a runner home in his last two efforts.
Leading all the way from an inside alley, the Wagga trainer hopes he's found the key to further success.
"I am relieved as some people started to doubt him, but his two failures were wet tracks and wide barriers and you're training through the winter whereas now he's back with good weather and hasn't missed a gallop the whole way through," Donnelly said.
"It might be that we've discovered by mistake he's just a fresh horse."
As such Donnelly is now looking to space out his runs.
He hopes heading for one last start at Kembla Grange in just over three weeks will be the perfect preparation for the Country Championships in Albury on February 25.
"That's the aim and it's 50 days to that race," Donnelly said.
"We'll have another run in 25 days and then it's another 25 days to the Country Championships.
"I'm hoping that I'm right, and you have to try these things, but I think that is what it is."
Donnelly was also pleased to provide multiple group one winner Danny Beasley with a win on his first day back riding from Singapore.
Beasley couldn't help but be impressed.
"The plan was to sit third or fourth but he was just so confident that I wasn't going to disappoint him," Beasley said.
"I just let him sit comfortably and he was so strong in his action and he just felt super."
After two seconds earlier on the day, Beasley admitted it was special to return home in front of plenty of family and friends and get a winner.
"It's very special," he said.
"It's well documented I'm in the twilight of my career so these things mean a lot more than they did 10, 15 or 20 years ago.
"To come home and ride a winner I really couldn't thank Tim enough for giving me a pretty nice one."
Meanwhile it was a good day overall for Wagga trainers.
Darrell Burnett took out the opening race with Supido Beauty before Peter Morgan combined with Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke for the first of her double.
Burrandana powered over the top of his rivals before Bourke steered Zabellsareringing home in similar fashion for Gundagai trainer David Blundell.
Kappy's Angel also claimed a big win for Gary Colvin.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
