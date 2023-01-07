The Daily Advertiser

Residents and farmers around Collingullie want to see Mundowy Lane reopened as soon as possible

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated January 8 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 5:00am
Local contractor James Wild (right) pictured at the corner of Old Narrandera road and Mundowy Lane with colleagues Dean Fisher and Courtney Harkness. Picture by Les Smith

Collingullie farmers and local residents say the indefinite closure of Mundowy Lane is causing havoc for them and residents of surrounding villages.

