The Daily Advertiser

Second chance in Regional Championships removed

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 5 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter McRae and Trevor White celebrate winning last year's Regional Championship State Final with Defiant. This year only one round of heats will be run.

Riverina trainers will only get one chance to qualify to race for $100,000 after a number of changes were made to the Regional Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.