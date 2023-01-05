Second chance in Regional Championships removed

Riverina trainers will only get one chance to qualify to race for $100,000 after a number of changes were made to the Regional Championships.
The series, which has lost its group one status this season, has been revamped.
Instead there will only be one round of heats in each region and there can only be a maximum of six heats per venue.
However now 12 horses will be able to qualify to race in both the regional and statewide finals.
The top three horses in each regional final will clash at Menangle on May 27.
Junee trainer Trevor White took out the state final with Defiant last season.
He doesn't think the changes will make too big of an impact.
"It sounds alright if you are fast enough," White said.
"With only one round one heats you have to have no interference but at least we get one chance and the final will be in our area again.
"Having one fast enough to go in it will be the hardest part."
Other eligibility rules remain the same with the series limited to Australian-bred pacers with a national rating up to 70.
In the first three years of the concept the winner of the Riverina final has come from the first round of heats.
It was Rocknroll Runa who took out last year's final before Defiant was able to turn the tables at Menangle.
White admitted he will have a change of approach for the series this year with Gracie Taltoa and Secret Bling currently his leading contenders after holding Defiant back from racing to ensure he remained eligible.
Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumensy said a lack of nominations for the second round of heats in other regions led to the change.
"Based on the numbers we've received each year they haven't been well enough suited over the two weeks," Dumesny said.
"Quite a few horsemen have commented it is easier for them to prepare for a heat then going into the final so we listened to them."
The Riverina's Regional Championships heats will be at Riverina Paceway on May 5 with the final on May 19.
With the changes heats have increased in value and will now be worth $14,500.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
