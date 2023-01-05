The Daily Advertiser

Wagga electorate state candidates support Medicare overhaul to fix bulk-billing system

Incumbent Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr is among the candidates and parties that support overhauling Medicare's general practitioner payments. File picture

There is bipartisan support among Wagga's election candidates to overhaul Medicare's GP bulk-billing system and make more doctor visits free for patients.

