There is bipartisan support among Wagga's election candidates to overhaul Medicare's GP bulk-billing system and make more doctor visits free for patients.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday he would lobby for a Medicare overhaul to increase remuneration for general practitioners to increase bulk-billing services statewide, in order to ease pressure on the state's overrun hospital system.
Incumbent Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr, and the Nationals and Greens candidates for the seat Andrianna Benjamin and Ray Goodlass all agreed increasing remuneration for GPs would make it easier to access doctors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The training system's disorganised, the remuneration is too low, it's been allowed to drop, and the prestige of general practice has slipped," Dr McGirr said.
"The government can fix some of that, but the profession and universities need to also play their part in making sure that general practise is a rewarding and attractive career."
The rural GP shortage has been an ongoing issue in the Riverina, with doctors enlisted to advisory bodies and pilot training programs created to address the problem.
National candidate Ms Benjamin said an overhaul was "much-needed".
"It takes three to four weeks to get into a GP [in Tumut], that is really affecting our whole community. It's not just us, it's the whole Wagga electorate," she said.
"We just don't have enough capacity for our community to go into these practices and get an appointment in an efficient time. This is urgent."
Greens candidate Mr Goodlass said he had personal experience with the region's GP shortage and said something had to change.
"We know there is a terrible shortages of GPs, I think it is high time the system be overhauled," he said.
"There should be a full scale investigation."
Wagga Liberal general branch president Rob Sinclair said fixing Medicare's GP payment system was essential "no matter what party you're in".
"Hospitals are there for sick people, and if we can divert some of those people that might be there for fairly straightforward stuff to pharmacies, physios, clinics where they do bulk-billing, I think that's a tremendous idea," he said.
"There are some things you need to do which are across party politics and I think this is certainly one of them."
Wagga City Councillor and former Labor candidate Dan Hayes said he also agreed with increasing GP remuneration, but that Dominic Perrottet should also focus on supporting the state's nurses and healthcare staff.
"Our hospitals are understaffed, the nurses aren't being supported," he said.
"It needs to be fixed by him doing something different as premier."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.