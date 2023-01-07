Going to the theatre: A fun and achievable New Year's resolution for 2023

In the spirit of solidarity and supportiveness I invite you to join me in the quest for achievable 2023 resolutions.
One that is easy to achieve is to spend more time with the people you love. The key is to plan ahead. Shared experiences are an opportunity to build memories, form opinions, and being together breaks the monotony of day to day.
My challenge to you is to surprise and delight someone by suggesting they come and see a show at the theatre with you. Better yet, sit down and have a look at the subscription season, choose four shows and you'll have guaranteed catch-ups scheduled across the year.
If you haven't already taken a look at season 2023, now is the time to do so. It's a huge year with quality live entertainment you would expect to see in larger cities.
The season includes music, circus, comedy, dance, drama and family friendly entertainment.
You'll find satirical comedy, BMX tricks, acrobatics, Shakespeare, the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Marcia Hines. Children's storybooks will come to life on stage. There will be tales of strength and resilience, laughs had and experiences shared.
And the best part? You don't need to leave Wagga to enjoy it.
Drop in to collect a season booklet, or contact us and we'll send one your way. You can also see what is coming up online at www.civictheatre.com.au.
The Wharf Revue will be in Wagga on February 27 & 28 with their sharp-witted political satire, comedy sketches and songs.
Inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War III ... could things get any worse?
But there is a light on the horizon.
The Wharf Revue is back. Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott will tackle the big-picture issues.
Find out more, purchase tickets and see what else is coming up on our website at www.civictheatre.com.au.
Or, visit our friendly box office staff in 2023.
Open Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.