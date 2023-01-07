The Daily Advertiser

Going to the theatre: A fun and achievable New Year's resolution for 2023

By Tracey Simond
January 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott return to Wagga Wagga for The Wharf Revue's Looking for Albanese. Picture supplied

In the spirit of solidarity and supportiveness I invite you to join me in the quest for achievable 2023 resolutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.