The Daily Advertiser

Stories from the pages of Wagga Wagga's past

January 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A street parade in 1970 celebrating Wagga's centenary of local government The float passing the council chambers was entered by Riverina Ballroom Dance Studios. Picture supplied (CSURA RW5_391)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.