Stories from the pages of Wagga Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
.The Shell Hampden Bridge Auto Port and North End Caltex Service station are engaged in a price war, which has seen the price of unleaded petrol drop to 77.9 cents per litre from 83.9 cents per litre before Christmas.
Australian International stars Joyce McKee and Norma Richardson will not play women's pennant bowls this year, following the closure of the Wagga Commercial Bowling Club.
The 19th Annual Australian Beer Can Collectors Association "Canathon" swap meeting is being held at Bolton Park.
Wagga's new Vertical Reality indoor rock-climbing facility in Edward Street was opened by Kay Hull, chairman of Tourism Wagga Wagga.
The Department of Land and Water Conservation predicts that Blowering and Burrinjuck dams will be at their lowest level in 15 years by the end of April.
Maher Street was named as the Street of the Season by Wagga's Tidy Town Committee.
A Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre cook was found guilty in Wagga Local Court of harbouring two escapees from the centre.
The Wagga Education Centre has been contracted to coordinate "Australians for Reconciliation" in the Riverina-Murray regions.
Tutors from the 11th Annual Riverina Summer School for Strings will present a series of public concerts next week.
Wagga Rugby League secretary, Geoff McGilvray, does not expect a severe reaction to a proposal to slug players of all ages an extra $5 to play football this year.
Wagga Beach, which has recently undergone a major facelift, has been a very popular spot in the heatwave conditions of the past couple of weeks.
One of the most-unusual looking vehicles ever to come off the Ford production line, a four-wheel drive Falcon utility, is on display at Hillis Ford.
Wagga's mayor, Ald Dick Gorman, told a Chamber of Commerce luncheon that a $7.4 million proposed extension of the Wagga City Abattoir would go ahead only if it was the wish of the people of Wagga.
Home gardens in Sherwood Heights are expected to flourish after a successful rabbit eradication program.
Construction of four green, painted, hot paved tennis courts, costing $10,000 is under way at Mt Austin High School, a project organised by the school's P and C Association and financed largely from school canteen proceeds.
Wagga's newest real estate agency, Peter McCoullough Real Estate, with Peter McCoullough and Wes Russell, has opened for business.
Miss Wagga, Vicki McKay, accompanied the Mayor, Ald. Dick Gorman to welcome incoming apprentices at Forest Hill.
Sergeant Rowarth of Wagga police has warned children against playing in the vicinity of railway lines and against leaving stones and rocks on the tracks.
The first stage in financing Wagga's long-planned low-level bridge over the Murrumbidgee River was finalised with a loan of $70,000 to Wagga City Council by the Commerce Permanent Building Society.
Fluoride was added to Wagga's water supply 18 months ago and although the full benefit is expected to take five years, a Wagga dentist said that young children in particular are already benefiting.
Magpies coach Bill Deacon will cost his new club $3000 in transfer fees to the New Zealand Rugby League Council.
Veteran Lake Albert spinner, Stan Dasey, is leaving for a 10-day cricket tour of Tasmania and will be replaced by Wagga spinner Jim Pratley in this week's O'Farrell Cup match against Albury.
Kangaroos five-eighth, Garry Hiscock, strongly tipped to captain the side this year, has been signed as playing coach of Group 13 club, Tumbarumba.
