Sibling rivalry will be put to the test at Friday night's Wagga Greyhound Club meeting.
Greg and Rick McKinnon have three dogs in race six, and each is hoping their dog will be first over the line.
Rick's Westside Mini Me and Westside Hitman have drawn boxes four and five, while Greg's Nangar Teddy will come out of box one.
Rick McKinnon is hoping to make three wins from four starts with Westside Hitman after three placings in Wagga during December.
Though the wins came from boxes six and five respectively, McKinnon said he wasn't feeling too happy with his box draw for Friday.
"I'm not really happy with the box, he's (Westside Hitman) an inside box dog, he just can't draw on the inside," McKinnon said.
"If he'd drawn on the inside I'd be a lot more confident, if him and Nangar Teddy were switched around, I'd be really confident."
Though the brothers train together, come race night, it's all eyes on the prize, and McKinnon is hoping for a smooth run to secure his next win.
Hoping for Westside Hitman to be either clear ahead or behind of Westside Mini Me heading into the first bend, McKinnon is concerned the two could take each other out, as they have at previous races.
"She (Westside Mini Me) is nowhere near as good as her brother or her other sister, but she'll show up and try hard, and hopefully, she doesn't take her brother off on the first bend like she did last weekend," he said.
"She runs off on the first bend, where that's not good for Hitman. Hopefully, he misses the jump and sits on the rail around the first bend, and he should be good to go after that."
Though broken in at Temora, McKinnon said both he and his brother consider Wagga their home club, with all their dogs performing better on the two bend track.
After taking out the 2022 Wagga Greyhound Club Greyhound of the Year last month with Westside Candy, McKinnon said he's resting the dog with plans to travel with her and Hitman to Melbourne later this month.
Rick McKinnon also has Westside Yogi competing in race nine, however he is less confident with a potential place in that race.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
