Coming off his best season yet, David White is looking for stable newcomer Speed Of Sound to extend his purple patch.
After bringing up his first win in almost a decade in September, the San Isidore trainer finished the year with three winners.
Averaging a win in every five starts, White is hoping Speed Of Sound can add to his record at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
However he expects she will improve on anything she produces in the Tiger Tara @ Medowie Lodge Pace (1740m).
"She is a nice enough mare with a lot of high speed," White said.
"It is her first start back so we aren't expecting too much.
"We're just going out there and she will only improve on the run.
"She is not far off but we were hoping for a bit better draw but it is what it is."
Speed Of Sound will come out of a barrier six in a race that features four last start winners.
READ MORE
However Speed Of Sound brings an impressive Riverina record into the race.
After competing in the Riverina Championships for no success, the daughter of Mach Three then didn't finish outside the top four in the remaining seven starts in the region while trained by David Kennedy.
She was then unplaced in two starts at Menangle, with connections hoping to snare metropolitan success, before heading out for a spell.
White's brother Graeme and his partner Tania Baron own the mare and the brothers decided to work her up this time in.
"Graeme tipped her out for a good spell after she went to Sydney, brought her home and thought we should work her up before he makes a decision on if he was going to send her anywhere," White said.
"He's decided to keep pressing with her for a little while and we just work out it between ourselves."
Jackson Painting will again take the reins after already winning two races on the mare.
After two-year-old filly Havahh Nice Day won two races in her debut season, Our Rocky then gave White an early Christmas present.
He believes some improvements to his property have helped, especially after installing a new pool.
"I put it in during winter, just before all that rain came, which was great, so it's up and running full bore now," he said.
"I was always walking them in another dam that I have but with the set up you were on the outside of the dam and doing more of the work than what the horse was.
"I still use it as they get in there and love it but now I've got the swimming hole it's certainly helped.
"I've also spent a lot more money on my track to get it exactly how I wanted it.
"You can work good times on it now, you know what you're working and by getting used to your track you know what they've got to be working to be competitive.
"In saying that it also helps when you've got a couple of handier horses too."
White also has Our Rocky racing at Wagga on Monday after coming off a third at Leeton on New Year's Day, he hopes racing a little more tractably will help him return to winning ways.
The first race on Friday is at 1.25pm.
