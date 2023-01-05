Wagga's water-based hockey field has reopened after a torn pump hose forced its closure.
Wagga Combined Hockey Association closed the field last year after a split in the pump hose resulted in the loss of the water in the field tank.
A small tear had developed in the pump hose and had progressively grown in size, leaking water as it did.
Water is used to spray synthetic hockey pitches as a safety measure and to improve game play Wagga Hockey president Ken Larkin said.
"Having a film of water sprayed across the field allows the ball to run truer and faster, it also protects players' legs because on a sandbase field, you fall on one of those then you can cut yourself, fairly dramatically," Larkin said.
"So the waterbase field, it allows the ball to run true or faster and the players can run with confidence that they're not going to slop and slide all over the place and fall onto onto the turf."
The field is used for Centre of Development, Southern Sports Academy, and representative training as well as the regular local winter season.
Larkin said it was important to repair the field pump in good time to ensure local players have access to the best playing surface.
"The surface on our number one field was replaced about two years ago, it requires less water now and it'll hold the water for longer periods of time, and these are the surfaces that everybody's moving to now, most of the international fields, particularly in Sydney, and capital cities around Australia, now run similar type services," Larkin said.
"We've got the Southern Sports Academy group, we've got our centre of development group with Hockey NSW, plus other rep teams have already started training, so they love to train on the field because that field is replicated wherever they go."
Larkin said the association has a good ongoing relationship with local plumbers that helped ensure the pump was fixed in a timely manner.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
