Hockey field reopened after pump repairs

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:38am, first published January 5 2023 - 4:00pm
A tear in the pump hose caused Wagga's water-based hockey field to close, the field is used by top grade and representative players. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga's water-based hockey field has reopened after a torn pump hose forced its closure.

