Wagga City Wanderers under 23's co-coach Liam Dedini is looking forward to welcoming top National Premier League (NPL) side APIA Leichhardt FC to the region next Saturday for the Riverina Festival of Football being held in Leeton.
Dedini will be leading the Wanderers first grade side at the showcase event with him excited to have the NPL side in the Riverina.
"We're looking forward to it," Dedini said.
"It will be good to go over and play against a powerhouse team, but also to play against Leeton and West Griffith as well over there.
"With the format of the day we can take over a larger squad and rotate some players and get some young kids in there."
Dedini said it was not only exciting for some young local players to go up against APIA, but that it could also provide an opportunity to showcase their talent which could lead to further opportunities.
"It's really exciting for them to showcase themselves as one of the powerhouses of NPL Football and to also give the opportunity for local talent around here to play against them," he said.
"But the big thing is that you don't know who is watching, if someone can take two or three moments in a game against a quality opposition at the end of the day they might ask the question about a couple of players from around this area.
"It could be the start of a process to get some of them into a NPL1 team or moving up the ranks and these types of games it's all about players stepping up and showcasing themselves.
"I'm sure we will blood a lot of our young players and give them the opportunity to show something."
While APIA are well and truly into their pre-season, Dedini said that the games would be the start of the Wanderers program.
"We haven't really done much apart from our trials and a couple of sessions before Christmas," he said.
"It's an interesting time for us because it's in early January, but we will got back next week and have one training run before we get into it.
"Leichhardt being one of the better NPL1 teams wouldn't really have trials and would have started their pre-season last year and they'd be well into it.
"But it will be a good opportunity for us to see where we are at and then start putting some things together on the training park getting everything ready for the season.
"It will be good for the boys, I know a lot of them have still been out training and I was down at Gissing today and there was a lot of of the younger ones down there.
"It will be good to put a few teams out for each game and try a few different things against different opposition on the one day."
With warm conditions on the day predicted all sides will play three 30-minute games giving sides the opportunity to play against each opponent.
Dedini also said that the under 16's Griffith team will play against the under 16's Wanderers side with there to be a presentation at the conclusion of the event.
