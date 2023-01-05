The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers under 23's coach Liam Dedini is looking forward to welcoming APIA Leichhardt to the region next Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Wanderers Ben Mavor and Leeton's Oscar Williams during a trial game at the beginning of last season. Both sides will compete against one another again next Saturday alongside APIA Leichhardt FC and West Griffith. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City Wanderers under 23's co-coach Liam Dedini is looking forward to welcoming top National Premier League (NPL) side APIA Leichhardt FC to the region next Saturday for the Riverina Festival of Football being held in Leeton.

