After a drought-breaking finals appearance in 2022, Turvey Park midfielder Ethan Weidemann is hopeful that the Bulldogs can push further in September this season.
The Bulldogs played in their first finals series in 12 years last season with Weidemann confident the Bulldogs were shaping up nicely for another strong year.
"It should be good I think," Weidemann said.
"We've picked up a fair few good players and everyone is staying fit.
"Hopefully we can go a bit deeper this year, we set up well last year and got a bit further than we thought and now we've got a bit more experience hopefully we can go a bit deeper into finals."
Weidemann starred in his first season at the Bulldogs after coming across from Osborne playing 16 games for Turvey Park while being named in the best nine times.
While pleased with his season first season in the RFL, Weidemann was looking forward to improving his game in 2023.
"I enjoyed it a lot and it was really good," he said.
"I went okay, but I'm keen to keep going this year knowing a bit more about the league."
While not having been as busy as some of their rivals in their recruiting, the Bulldogs have still added a lot of quality to their side ahead of the upcoming season with ruck Antony Forato and midfielder Hayden Smith coming on board.
In addition, Luke Fellows has decided to stick around for another season while best and fairest winner Cal Dooley has also recommitted.
While the Bulldogs midfield group looks primed for a commanding season, Weidemann believes they will have a lot of competition battling it out for the top spots heading into finals.
"I think Coolamon will be strong," he said.
"They've got a pretty well rounded side all over the ground.
"Ganmain and Gullie will be pretty good as well and Tigers have picked up a few, so I think it will be a pretty strong league battling for top five which is good."
It was a strong finish to last season for the Bulldogs with Weidemann hopeful that they can carry that experience and it will help them at the business end of the year.
"It was a good win against Mango," he said.
"We got pretty close to Coolamon as well in that last quarter and it definitely gives us some high hopes coming into this year for sure.
"It was good that we got into finals and gave it a good crack last year and hopefully gives us a bit more experience leading into the end of the year this season."
The Bulldogs had a couple of casual sessions before Christmas but will officially kick off pre-season on January 10.
"I think everyone will be pretty keen," Weidemann said.
"Everyone seems to be doing their own thing to stay fit this year and must be all keen to get going.
"We will have a good pre-season and get into it."
