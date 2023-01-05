The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park midfielder Ethan Weidemann is hopeful that the Bulldogs can have a deep finals run this season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:43am, first published January 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Ethan Weidemann was one of the Bulldogs young stars that flourished in 2022 being named in their best nine times and finishing second in their best and fairest count. Picture by Les Smith

After a drought-breaking finals appearance in 2022, Turvey Park midfielder Ethan Weidemann is hopeful that the Bulldogs can push further in September this season.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

