Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Albury-Wodonga.
Scott Antoni McLean, aged 58, has not been seen or heard from by friends and family.
When he could not be located by family who travelled to Albury to see him, he was reported missing to officers attached to Murray River Police District on Tuesday.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
In other news
Scott is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175 centimetres tall, of thin-to-medium build and has grey hair and grey facial hair.
His left pupil is dilated, and he has a large scar on his chest and another on his left torso, as well as distinctive tattoos on his chest.
Scott has no fixed place of abode and is known to frequent the Albury/Wodonga area, however, may be travelling to Queensland.
Anyone with information into Scott's whereabouts is urged to contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.