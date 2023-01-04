The Daily Advertiser

Scott Antoni McLean, missing from Albury-Wodonga, has not been seen or heard from by friends and family

Updated January 5 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing to help find Scott Antoni McLean, missing from Albury-Wodonga. Picture supplied, from file

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Albury-Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.