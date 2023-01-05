The Daily Advertiser
Wagga children knock out school holiday boredom at Botanic Gardens boxing classes

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 7 2023 - 3:03pm, first published January 5 2023 - 11:15am
Layla Manwaring, 11, says the boxing class was "actually really fun" and a good excuse to get out of the house during the school holidays. Picture by Madeline Begley

Donning some boxing gloves and exercising outside in the middle of summer may not have been how many Wagga children envisioned their school holidays, but David Ah Lam's classes have become a staple for an energetic group of youngsters.

