Donning some boxing gloves and exercising outside in the middle of summer may not have been how many Wagga children envisioned their school holidays, but David Ah Lam's classes have become a staple for an energetic group of youngsters.
For the past four months, the Champ Fitness owner has been hosting weekly children's boxing classes at the Botanic Gardens.
He expected numbers to drop off significantly during the holidays as families went on vacations and kids lounged around on the couch, but that hasn't been the case.
"There's been a lot of parents that have been pretty thankful for giving their kids an outlet to do something," Mr Ah Lam said.
"They feel like half the problem in the holidays is keeping the kids occupied and this is probably a more productive way rather than smashing the video games and stuff like that."
The classes run for just 45 minutes and include ice breaker games, basic boxing technique and general fitness.
Mr Ah Lam said a big focus for the classes was giving children an outlet and introducing them to fitness in a fun way.
"A lot of people think boxing is just flogging each other but we sort of aim to take the edge away," he said.
"The earlier you get kids involved with physical exertion the better because if you keep practising it becomes a habit. I don't think there's any healthier habit than having an active lifestyle and taking care of your fitness."
Nearly 20 children took part in the most recent class on Wednesday afternoon and Mr Ah Lam said it was heartwarming to see them taking the time out of their holidays to attend.
He said the classes give the children an outlet to release their frustrations and pent-up energy.
"These days there's a little bit more going on generationally where kids probably get exposed to more things that us old bucks didn't get exposed to," Mr Ah Lam said.
"So I think it's very important to have an outlet and somewhere where they can get the sillies out."
Layla Manwaring, 11, was taking part in her very first class and said she was "definitely" keen to come back in future weeks.
"It's been good, it's actually really fun," Layla said.
"It's just entertaining and good to get out of the house in the holidays to do something fun."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
