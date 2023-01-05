Letters: Disrespectful attitudes, behaviour starts at the very top

Wagga recently had a week dedicated to "respect".
Throughout Australia, the importance of respect as one of the criteria of personhood has been promoted by towns, schools and other institutions, and also by our governments.
A philosopher in the late 18th century, Immanuel Kant's account of "respect for persons" is that all persons - regardless of personal qualities or achievements, social position, or moral track-record - are owed respect just because they are persons, that is, beings with rational and autonomous wills.
Kant also believed that self-respect is central to living our human lives as persons, and that arrogance is the failure to respect yourself as a person.
Although respect can be taught at schools and at home, respect should start at the top. Respect must be an integral part of our value system, at home, in the work place and in our everyday lives.
As a nation, respect should start at the top - from our leaders in our parliaments.
Unfortunately when watching the behaviour of certain members (some more that others) of our parliaments, it can be construed as being disrespectful. These members (and I am sure they know who they are), show signs of defensive behaviour by raising their voices. They shout and yell and act irrationally.
In addition to this, shouting and talking while an address is being delivered, is also a mark of disrespect.
This behaviour is not respectful. Surely when we, and especially our children watch these proceedings, how can we as advocates of respect reconcile with what we see happening in our parliaments?
Is this really how we want to debate and make decisions that influence our nation?
In the true spirit of respect, parliamentary proceedings should be conducted in an orderly manner instead of shouting, finger pointing and derogatory remarks.
Let us break away from the "traditional ways" and demonstrate etiquette in parliament.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Increases in greenhouse emissions and the terrible problems they cause are largely attributable to human activities since the start of the Industrial Revolution several hundred years ago.
What a pity it was not known at the commencement of the Industrial Revolution that the then required energy needs could have been provided by utilising energy from clean renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro and other non-polluting means.
Words commonly used, like human-caused climate change, would be nonexistent now.
