You'd better warm up the abs and lungs before heading to the Riverina Comedy Club's first show of 2023. With Australian comedy legend Lehmo headlining the Tilly's Parlour Room stage after a string of cracking local comedians, it's bound to be a sidesplitter. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door, which opens at 7.30pm. See Riverina Comedy Club on Facebook for more.
Pool ninja warriors can tackle an air-filled obstacle course again from midday until 3pm.The Oasis Aquatic Centre will have a fun run inflatable - suitable for those aged six and over - back in the outdoor pool, before breaking it back out tomorrow and Monday as part of the school holidays calendar. A second inflatable, suited for swimmers aged 10 and under only, will be set up on the indoor pool. Cost is $3 per person.
Superstars of the children's entertainment scene, Teeny Tiny Stevies, arrive in town for a two-hour show at the Civic Theatre. How to be Creative leads the little ones through a 10-song masterclass in embracing creativity and building perseverance. Tickets are $30 for all ages and available at the Civic Theatre box office and website.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This week the group meets at Wagga Beach at 7.30am for the river run. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Romano's is cranking up the dial on the Sunday sesh with their Sunday Sips offerings. Harry Mangelsdorf starts crooning at 2pm and on the sips front there'll be $15 cocktail specials.
