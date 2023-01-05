The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/The Weekender - List
What's on

What's on in, around Wagga this weekend: January 6 and 7

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crack a rib laughing when Lehmo headlines Riverina Comedy Club, join the Wagga Road Runners or check out the offerings - or tradings - at the city's demonstration gardens. Pictures supplied and from file

FRIDAY

Gigs

  • Amanda Long, Wagga RSL, from 7pm

You'd better warm up the abs and lungs before heading to the Riverina Comedy Club's first show of 2023. With Australian comedy legend Lehmo headlining the Tilly's Parlour Room stage after a string of cracking local comedians, it's bound to be a sidesplitter. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door, which opens at 7.30pm. See Riverina Comedy Club on Facebook for more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.