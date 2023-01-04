The Daily Advertiser

Wagga softball players show what they've got at nationals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:14pm
16-year-old Alex Maiden.

Local softballers Alex Maiden and Montana Kearnes are flexing their muscles for ACT and NSW at the open women's national championships in Adelaide this week.

