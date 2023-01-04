Local softballers Alex Maiden and Montana Kearnes are flexing their muscles for ACT and NSW at the open women's national championships in Adelaide this week.
Kearnes and her NSW side have won their first six games and look well prepared to defend their reigning champions title.
Meanwhile it hasn't been an underdog success story for ACT, who are yet to get their first win of the tournament. At just 16, Maiden is playing alongside women much older than her, but has managed to get a starting position twice so far in the tournament.
The open women's national championships, Gilley's Shield, runs until Friday, with the first round of finals games beginning at 9am.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
