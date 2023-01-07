Riverina Highway Patrol is running two programs to assist residents in accurately installing car seats after a number of penalty infringement notices were being handed out.
From child not being in car seats at all to slipping out of ill fitted straps, Riverina Highway Patrol officers have seen it all.
Riverina Police District Leading Senior Constable Hannah Bloomfield said two new programs have recently launched to combat the growing problem.
'We are running two programs, one is with RivMed where they identify families who may be eligible for a car seat to be fitted or reinstalled correctly," Leading Senior Constable Bloomfield said.
"The second one is where we identify someone who may be eligible for a voucher for Cotmakers to have a profession fit their car seat."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leading Senior Constable Bloomfield said the idea behind targeting car seats is to send a message out to the community about their importance.
"Children are at greater risk of being injured during a serious car incident," she said.
"Car seats have a lot of different safety features that can prevent them and keep them safe and that's why we do it, to keep our children safe."
Riverina Police District Acting Director Ben Smith the campaing was launched in Sydney and has recently been adopted by Wagga.
"Residents can have their seat fitted and checked by a professional and if that person contacts us within seven days we don't issue a traffic infringement which is quite expensive," he said.
"It's almost $400 and three demerit points.
"We need to solve this problem and by giving them these vouchers hopefully we can do that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.