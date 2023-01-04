A man accused of breaking into a home on Christmas Day and using a gun he stole to shoot someone before the year was out has faced Wagga Local Court.
Luke David Fitzmaurice was arrested in Victoria and extradited to NSW after the alleged shooting in Deniliquin, which was discovered when a man walked into the local hospital with a gunshot wound on the night of December 27.
Fitzmaurice did not apply for and was formally refused bail when he appeared before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Victoria Police arrested Fitzmaurice during a vehicle stop in Echuca on New Year's Eve, with a search of the car allegedly uncovering a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition.
The 24-year-old was taken to Bendigo Magistrates Court and extradited north at the request of the NSW Police detectives.
Police alleged Fitzmaurice was behind a break-in on a home in Harfleur Street in Deniliquin on December 25, during which a gun was stolen from the premises.
He is accused of using the stolen rifle to shoot the 39-year-old man in the right foot two days later.
The alleged shooting victim was transferred to Bendigo Hospital after he presented himself to health staff in Deniliquin, police said.
Fitzmaurice faces charges of break, enter and steal, discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, armed robbery causing wounding and taking part in supplying a prohibited drug.
He will return to court in Albury on January 9.
