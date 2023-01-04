The Riverina Highway Patrol is welcoming its highest number of female operatives across the police district for the first time in years.
A hard and dangerous role to take on, there are more male highway patrol officers than there are females in almost every town across Australia, but the times are fast changing.
Riverina Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Ben Smith the Riverina Highway Patrol now has four female operatives, two based in Wagga and two based in Gundagai.
"We've now got four female highway patrol operatives in the Riverina Highway Patrol, that's pretty special, that's the most female operatives we have had for quite a while, if ever," he said.
"The girls are from a variety of different backgrounds and we're proud to have them. "
Riverina Highway Patrol Constable Sim Carney and Senior Constable Shannon Gates are both located in Wagga while Leading Senior Constable Hannah Bloomfield and Senior Constable Angela Stokes are based in Gundagai.
Acting Inspector Smith said the women are punching above their weight and excelling at it.
"It's not an easy job, their selling a product that no one really wants to receive, I haven't met a motorist yet who's been happy to receive a penalty infringement notice," he said.
"They're one up, it's a dangerous job and they're often the first on the scene at traumatic and tragic scenes and pressing jobs."
For an officer to become a Highway Patrol officer they had to have completed three years as a general duties officer before they can register their interest.
They then work with highway patrol for six weeks and if selected for a position they must complete a 12-month course which comprises of five phases.
"We're hoping their presence will inspire other young females to join the police, and other general duty officers to come over and try highway patrol," he said.
Riverina Highway Patrol Leading senior constable Bloomfield isn't shy to a challenge and has successfully made her way into highway patrol where she continues to succeed in the field.
"I thought it would be a fun role and something different, I like cars and I was inspired by family members in the police force," she said.
Leading Senior Constable Bloomfield said every day is something new, which is what she loves most.
"We come in, get our cars set up, have a briefing then we get out and about, what happens from there changes every day,' she said.
"It's good to see more women getting on board. It's nice to have a bit of a mix between men and women as we both bring different things to the table."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
