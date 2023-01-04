Riverina beekeepers are being reminded to regularly clean their hives of possible Varroa mites as the state continues efforts to eradicate the pest.
Mandatory surveillance checks for Varroa mite were introduced in September last year, requiring beekeepers to conduct alcohol washes at least every 16 weeks and to report the results to the Department of Primary Industries.
By now, all beekeepers should have completed the process at least once by mid-January.
Varroa mite Emergency Response Coordinator Chris Anderson said the information from the alcohol washes would help eradication teams help understand how Varroa mite is spreading.
"Surveillance is a critical part of the effort required to achieve the goal of eradicating the mite and we need beekeepers to work with us to establish the base of data needed to maintain confidence in containment," said Mr Anderson.
"That data, along with our surveillance operations, is vital to the response because even negative results will help us to establish a more comprehensive picture of the situation."
So far, DPI have tested almost 12,000 bee hives within the purple surveillance zone, and more than 30,000 statewide.
Results from about 85,000 alcohol washes have already been reported to the DPI.
The latest Varroa mite detections were in the Hunter Valley and the Central Coast at the beginning of December last year. The total number of cases detected in NSW is 106.
