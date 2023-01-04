The Daily Advertiser

DPI asks Riverina beekeepers to conduct mandatory Varroa mite surveillance on hives

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
January 4 2023 - 6:00pm
The Department of Primary Industries is reminding beekeepers to keep up surveillance for Varroa mite. File picture

Riverina beekeepers are being reminded to regularly clean their hives of possible Varroa mites as the state continues efforts to eradicate the pest.

